The story of Travel VR

“If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots rather than feet!”

My friend Damia recently went on a trip around the world. She started in Australia and went around China, Nepal, India, South Korea, Indonesia and few other countries.

She learned about people's struggles, experienced life with the locals and learned about their culture. Seeing her Facebook posts inspired me. I was pumped to do the same!

The only problem was that all I had was 100 bucks in my bank account and an Oculus Rift. That’s why I decided to build an app which would let me travel in VR. Presenting Travel VR, the best way to travel.